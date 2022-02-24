Our Lady Peace on Ray Kurzweil’s new predictions of the future & working with TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek

Our Lady Peace leader Raine Maida catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Spiritual Machines 2, the sequel to their 2000 album of the same name. The Canadian songwriter first takes us back to the original and how they hooked up with futurist Ray Kurzweil, who also guested on that album and the new version, all of the predictions he made that’s come true, and the band’s plans to have him appear in their upcoming live shows holographically. Maida then dives into how the new songs speak directly to the tracks from 20 years ago, the new predictions for the future, being fascinated by human behavior, his thoughts on Simulation and Singularity, and also having founding guitarist Mike Turner back to guest on the record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.