Jessica Frances Dukes on OZARK’s Final Season, the Darkness of the Series, & Taking Inspiration from Musicians

Jessica Frances Dukes sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about season 4 of OZARK on Netflix and how her character fits into the final season’s storyline. The stage and screen actress discusses the crossover and similarities between portraying Millie in Broadway’s Trouble In Mind and the FBI agent Maya Miller in Ozark, taking inspiration from musical artists like Eartha Kitt when approaching her characters, and making this season during the pandemic. Dukes also digs into the absolute darkness of Ozark’s story, being surprised at how people received the show considering real life turmoil, and Maya Miller wanting to be the voice of morality. We also get to hear about the parallels between her and Jason Bateman, what it’s like to know it’s the final season, and whether or not she thinks that a story like this can have a happy ending.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.