Painted Shield consists of Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, singer-songwriter Mason Jennings, singer and keyboardist, and Brittany Davis and drummer Matt Chamberlain.

April 22nd they will unveil their sophomore album Painted Shield 2 and we already love the new track “Dead Man’s Dream”, which has just been showcased in a new video.

Gossard said in a statement:

“This video is probably the third time we ran through ‘Dead Man’s Dream’ at PJ warehouse a few weeks ago, and I happen to think it rocks hard. Mason’s sick sing song melody and tongue-in-cheek nihilism, Brit is channeling Jimi Hendrix meets Aretha [Franklin]… and the groove is pumping with so much life. Matt Chamberlain and Jeff Fielder slaying. Pretty great beginnings I’d say… it’s gonna be a fun ride.”

Watch the video for “Dead Man’s Dream”…

