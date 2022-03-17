John Lurie on the Importance of Swearing, Surreal Cowboys, & His New Music

John Lurie catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about season 2 of Painting With John, his HBO series that finds the musician, painter, actor, director, and producer creating his watercolor masterpieces while giving us all insight into his life, philosophies, and often-bizarre adventures. The Lounge-Lizards co-founder takes us inside the recurring sketch called Cowboy Beckett that weaves throughout this new season and how it took inspiration from Ennio Morricone, tells us why he gravitated toward watercolors, and how he comes up with the titles of his paintings, which sometimes tell complete stories themselves. Lurie also discusses the joys and importance of swearing, why he portrays himself as a wolf in his work, and a bit of the backstory behind some of the original music featured in this new season.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer below: