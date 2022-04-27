Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin has announced the upcoming release of TAPE, a collection of rare demos and home recordings!

Arriving June 10th, the album features songs that were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after rummaging through old personal recordings from her acclaimed 26-year career.

“I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered,” Griffin said in a statement. “It all seemed worth listening to. Back then I didn’t think so, but I do now.”

TAPE tracklist:

1. “Get Lucky”

2. “One Day We Could”

3. “Strip of Light”

4. “Don’t Mind”

5. “Sundown”

6. “Little Yellow House”

7. “Night”

8. “Kiss of a Man”

9. “Octaves”

10. “Forever Shall Be”

One of those tracks is an unnamed duet with her former Band of Joy bandmate (and ex-romantic partner), iconic Led Zeppelin frontman, Robert Plant.

We don’t know what that sounds like yet, but Griffin has shared “Get Lucky”, which you can check out here…

