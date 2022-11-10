Paul McCartney just announced that he has compiled 80 singles for a new box set of 7″ vinyl. The 7″ Singles comes in a wooden crate and is limited to 3,000 copies. 65 of the singles include restored original artwork and the same B-sides, and the other 15 were previously unreleased on 7″. In total, the box set includes 163 songs released between 1971 and 2019, and a 148-page book.

“I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come…,” McCartney shared in a press release.

Each track was remastered and cut at Abbey Road; listen to remastered versions of “Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey” and “Too Many People” below. The 7″ Singles is priced at $611.98 and set to be released on December 2.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.