Paul Oakenfold His New Cinematic Masterpiece, Going 80s with New Order & Pet Shop Boys, & Having Unreleased Readings from Hunter S. Thompson

Paul Oakenfold sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Shine On, his 4th full-length album. The legendary DJ tells us about making a cinematic record, how the opening track traces back to Ready Steady Go, bringing dance music out of the nightclub, and resurrecting 2014’s Touch Me. Oakenfold also previews his upcoming tour with New Order and Pet Shop Boys, the eventual 20th anniversary celebration of Bunkka, and takes us into the backstory of recording 6 hours worth of material with the late Hunter S. Thompson.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.