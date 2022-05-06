Ghostly International, Numero Group and Secretly Group record labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian have joined forces yet again for a Midwest run of Paved Paradise. Running April 28 to Sunday, May 8, they will be slinging records outdoors at eight incredible establishments. Music streaming and download service Qobuz will be joining the event, bringing along their Hi-Res listening station and giving away limited edition totes with purchase.

The final stop takes place this Sunday (5/8) at Louisville’s Gravely Brewery Co.! The free event will pack two tents full of finely-curated vinyl, cassettes, CDs and exclusive items that span all five of the leading independent record companies, and the visionary artists you know and love. Equal parts pop-up shop, block party and roadside fruit stand, the traveling label expo will also feature local collaborations and a Hi-Res listening station from music streaming and download platform Qobuz  plus, Secretly staffers will be on site to talk shop and share stories behind the music.

Last fall, the inaugural Paved Paradise tour spanned 3,000 miles and over a dozen cities, welcoming more than 5,000 attendees into its tented wonderland. Top-selling titles highlighted indie classics and esoteric gems alike, including Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher, Khruangbin’s Mordechai, Numero Group’s Eccentric Funk compilation, as well as Kevin Morby’s Velvet Highway mixtape and other exclusive Paved Paradise products. New additions for the upcoming spring dates include Mitski’s Laurel Hell, Mary Lattimore’s Collected Pieces: 2015-2020 (Gold Ripple 2x Vinyl LP), and Songs: Ohia’s Live: Vanquishers LP and much more you’ll have to come and see! More details here.