In June of 1999 Pavement released their fifth and final studio album, Terror Twilight. Now that LP is getting a deluxe reissue!

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal comes out April 8th and will boast 45 songs: the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings and rough tracks from a scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. In all, 28 cuts are previously unreleased.

The set will be available in four-LP and two-CD editions, both including a book with previously unseen photos and commentary by frontman Stephen Malkmus, as well as band members Scott Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich, and Steve West, plus producer Nigel Godrich.

The band previewed the reissue with the unreleased song “Be the Hook,” paired with a video you can check out here…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.