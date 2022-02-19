Peaches talks with Kyle Meredith in this 2016 interview at SxSW in Austin, TX about the moment she decided to be a musician and the environment that lead to her making that jump. The multi-hyphenate artist takes us back to being a teacher before picking up an acoustic guitar and landing a local gig that eventually gave her the base to start a band. Peaches also details how getting thyroid cancer and a bad breakup directed her to start her life over and begin making The Teaches of Peaches in 2000, as well as her direct influence on Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, & Pink.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some classics below.