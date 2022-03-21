A new song called “Forever” by the late Phife Dawg of the iconic rap group A Tribe Called Quest has just been released. It is the title track of the rapper’s upcoming posthumous album, and follows the previously released singles “French Kiss Deux” and “Nutshell Part 2.”

The new project will forgo the industry standard of a Friday release, and will instead be released tomorrow, March 22, the sixth anniversary of Phife Dawg‘s death. Listen to “Forever” below.

