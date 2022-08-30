A new supergroup made its debut last Friday night at Chicago’s Sacred Rose Festival!

PHILCO consists of the Grateful Dead‘s Phil Lesh and Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline.

Watch some of their performances below, starting with the Dead classics, “Franklin’s Tower” and U.S. Blues”…

Wilco was represented too, with “Via Chicago”…

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy said of the collaboration:

“Nels and I are honored to be asked to join Phil and Friends for Sacred Rose. There has been so much about Phil and the Dead to be inspired by over the years, from their longtime musical brotherhood to their wonderful and incomparable music, to their relentless touring and longevity. But perhaps the biggest inspiration is their dedication to the community that has grown up around them. This is a trait that we in Wilco deeply appreciate and have aimed to emulate over the years. There’s nothing better than playing music with your friends, for your friends.”

