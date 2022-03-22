Philip James Revell is a songwriter and musician who has been based in New York City for nearly a decade. But, just before his move to The Big Apple from Louisville, KY, Revell captured the pivotal time in his life on a five track EP called Green & Blue. This all happened in 2013, but it wasn’t until this year that EP was digitally released.

Revell tells the whole story in a Twitter thread that reads, in part:

On Jun 2-7 2013, at the impetus and encouragement of my wife (then fiancé), I recorded five songs with some dear friends in KY. On Jun 10, I’d be packing up and moving my stuff up to NYC, and two months later, Ashley and I would get married and build a life together here. That week in the summer of 2013 was truly incredible. Having finished one chapter of life and waiting for a new one to start, I was suspended in the middle, having the complete freedom and yet sense of responsibility to make something meaningful. At the time, Spotify was still young. Apple Music didn’t exist. The ethics of streaming music were heavily contested. And on principle, I kept my music off large streaming sites, hoping to sell digital copies and print physical copies to sell at shows. Well, life got quite busy, discretionary funds were slim, and time kept going. And going. CD’s never got made, shows got harder to organize, music became harder to write, and excuses became easier to fall back on. And here we are nearly nine years later.

This look into the past is something that Revell plans to use to move forward. He says, “This year I’m taking some steps to write and share music more proactively. The first step is to share these old songs with as many people as will find them worthwhile. Beyond that, I hope to write and release more music at a pace that is manageable but intentional, instead of waiting for inspiration and convenience to magically converge.”

Listen to Philip James Revell‘s Green & Blue EP below.