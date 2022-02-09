Philadelphia’s Todd Henkin & The Great Unknown sent us their new album Every Night Fireworks which was released this past January of 2022. It’s an excellent record with one great song after another. What also caught our attention is that the drummer is a school bus driver who lives in Louisville! His name is Jordan Berger and he and Matt Goldsborough on bass provide the solid backbone to their sound. The album was made during the pandemic lockdown but Todd says “These songs were written in sharp moments of pandemic clarity and given life by our incredible group of musicians, our producer, and our string arranger. The fact that we pulled this off felt like a miracle.”

The band has been playing together for over 10 years. With this new album, everybody needs to know about Todd Henkin & The Great Unknown. If they play in Louisville again any time soon, we’ll let you know! Check out their song “Bad News” below. The rest of the album can be heard on their bandcamp page.