Phoebe Bridgers on Conversations With Friends, Covering The Carpenters with Jack Antonoff, and Opening for The Rolling Stones

Phoebe Bridgers catches back up with Kyle Meredith to update us on her recent happenings. The singer-songwriter first discusses her single Sidelines and its involvement with Conversations With Friends, making definitive statements in songs and having to stand behind them to some degree forever, and what she’s up to with her record label, Saddest Factory. Bridgers also talks about teaming with Jack Antonoff to cover The Carpenters for The Minions soundtrack and her upcoming opening slot for The Rolling Stones.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.