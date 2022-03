Phoebe Bridgers recently announced a monthly show on SiruisXM called Saddest Factory Radio, launched two years after her record label of the same name. The show premiered on Thursday, and will continue to air on the first Thursday of each month. The same day, on SiriusXMU with JaRon, Bridgers shared a cover of Billie Eilish‘s “When The Party’s Over”.

Listen to the cover on Soundcloud below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.