Phoebe Bridgers announced earlier this week that she had a new song coming today, and as promised, just shared a new song called “Sidelines.” The new track is featured on the soundtrack for Hulu’s adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel Conversations With Friends.

The new song, created along Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley, is Bridgers’ first new music since her 2020 album Punisher; according to a press release, it will be her only new music of this year.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers‘ new song “Sidelines” below.

