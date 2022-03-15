Phoebe Bridgers has released a new version of her song “Chinese Satellite”– and for a very good cause.

The original version appears on Bridgers’ 2020 album Punisher, while the re-recorded acoustic version has been released as part of the 25th anniversary of the record label, Secretly Canadian, as part of their SC25 Singles series.

The label is based in Bloomington, Indiana, so the proceeds from the track will go towards fighting homelessness in that region.

Check out the new version of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Chinese Satellite”…

