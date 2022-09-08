Phoenix have announced the imminent arrival of their seventh studio album!

Alpha Zulu comes out November 4th and was produced by the band.

Alpha Zulu track listing:

Alpha Zulu

Tonight

The Only One

After Midnight

Winter Solstice

Season 2

Artefact

All Eyes On Me

My Elixir

Identical

Following the title track is a release that marks a first for the band: a collaboration with another artist.

Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig joins Phoenix on “Tonight.” Check out the video…

