Phoenix have announced the imminent arrival of their seventh studio album!
Alpha Zulu comes out November 4th and was produced by the band.
Alpha Zulu track listing:
Alpha Zulu
Tonight
The Only One
After Midnight
Winter Solstice
Season 2
Artefact
All Eyes On Me
My Elixir
Identical
Following the title track is a release that marks a first for the band: a collaboration with another artist.
Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig joins Phoenix on “Tonight.” Check out the video…
