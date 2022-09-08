Music News Tracks Video
September 08, 2022

Phoenix have announced the imminent arrival of their seventh studio album!

Alpha Zulu comes out November 4th and was produced by the band.

Alpha Zulu track listing:

Alpha Zulu
Tonight
The Only One
After Midnight
Winter Solstice
Season 2
Artefact
All Eyes On Me
My Elixir
Identical

Following the title track is a release that marks a first for the band: a collaboration with another artist.

Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig joins Phoenix on “Tonight.” Check out the video…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.