In January Phosphorescent (aka Matthew Houck) announced he would be sharing a series of cover songs he dubbed The Full Moon Project, a series in which he would release a new tune with each full moon.

“I’ve been thinkin awhile now on how to release more music … Separate from the modern album release cycle … And all its requirements and pressures etc… Recently my tiny animal brain had an epiphany: ‘How dense are you, bub?’ it said ‘This is easy. Record it. Then put it out there. Duh.’ And then, ‘Maybe the moon can help. Look to it. There’s a mile-long list of songs that’ve meant the world to me. And I’d like to try my hand at ’em.”

Hauck’s latest contribution is the classic 1967 Bee Gees song “to Love Somebody”– but Hauck’s take is more of a nod to the 1969 version by Nina Simone. Give a listen…

