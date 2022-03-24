Louisville band Phourist & The Photons have been releasing singles and videos leading up to the new album My Many Mortal Forms due April 14th and we just got another today! The song called “Sego Canyon” with the piano-driven sound they’ve become known for, will be released tomorrow March 25th on all streaming platforms. Much like their last video for the “Are We Villains” single, we once again go for a car ride but this time with the band instead of a cute little dog. Hey, that’s okay, the band is pretty cute too. The band will celebrate the new single this Saturday, March 26th at The Living Room (formerly The Rudyard Kipling) on Oak Street. They’ll also be having a listening party at Baxter Avenue Theaters on release day April 14th. You can RSVP here.