Leading up to their new album, Phourist and The Photons have been releasing singles and accompanying videos to whet our appetite for the full album due April 14th called My Many Mortal Forms. There will be a listening party that evening at Baxter Avenue Theaters, doors at 6 pm with music beginning at 6:30 pm. Seating is limited so RSVP here. Today, they released the video for the new song “Are We Villains?” that not only features singer Kiana Del on harmony vocals but a super cute terrier mix named Otto who gets to take a joyride near the river, hanging his head out the window to catch all the smells and sights available. The song is absolutely gorgeous and paired with the visuals of Otto enjoying a car ride, it’s so good! The song is now streaming everywhere and you can listen to it below while being mesmerized by Otto in an Auto. Besides the pup, the players are Scott Boice – Drums, Jailynn Lake-Noel – Bass, Andrew Critchelow – Electric Guitar, Kiana Del – Harmony Vocals, and Nick Hill – Vocals, Keys.