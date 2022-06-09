Pixies have announced their first album since 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie!

Doggerel will arrive September 30th and the band has shared not only the album art and tracklist, but also the first single.

Doggeral tracklist:

1) Nomatterday

2) Vault of Heaven

3) Dregs of the Wine

4) Haunted House

5) Get Simulated

6) The Lord Has Come Back Today

7) Thunder & Lightning

8) There’s A Moon On

9) Pagan Man

10) Who’s More Sorry Now?

11) You’re Such A Sadducee

12) Doggerel

Frontman Black Francis said of the new LP:

“We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that s**t. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

We already love the first single, “There’s A Moon On”. Give a listen…

