It’s been around two years since we received the gift of new music from Pixies, but now the wait is over!

The band shared a new track and accompanying video for “Human Crime”, which was directed by Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin, who said it was inspired by “an ‘inside joke’… about going on tour. How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

Watch the video for “Human Crime”

