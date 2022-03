Louisville rockers Planetary Overdrive, fronted by guitarist Dan Sturdevant, just released their EP of Celtic flavored rock tunes today, in time for St. Patrick’s Day! It’s the kind of music you’d sing at a bar with all of your new friends and a pint in hand. Enjoy This One’s On Me on their bandcamp page by Planetary Overdrive. Slainte Mhath!

