After a two year postponement, we are happy to announce the return of the annual Poorcastle Festival, also known as “A festival for the rest of us”. It will be bigger and better than ever in its new location at Breslin Park happening May 20 – May 22 of 2022. The organizers will have more venders and experiences for the festival goers. The lineup was just announced and as usual, will feature some of the best Louisville has to offer including Routine Caffeine, Air Chrysalis, N8Vs, and many more. As usual it will benefit local organizations such as AMPED, Girls Rock Louisville, and The Louisville Leopard Percussionists. Check out the poster below.

Poorcastle 2022