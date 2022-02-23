Dusty Bo is a Louisville singer/songwriter and an undeniably good guitarist as is evidenced in his song “No One Else” written by Dusty and Mark Roberts. It’s a guitar driven love song that shows a lot of passion with killer riffs by Dusty. There’s a recorded version with backup singers that is more fleshed out which you can find streaming on most platforms that appears on his album The Vulture & The Fox. The video is a stripped down version of the song with Dusty’s guitar playing front and center, recorded at Louisville’s La La Land Studio with his trio. Happy listening!

Recorded version from The Vulture & The Fox below: