WFPK is proud to premiere one more song and video from multi-instrumentalist Joey Thieman before he leaves Louisville for a “New City”. The song was inspired by big life changes such as falling in love with someone who lives in Boston hence the departure from our town. Boston will be lucky to have such a talented player! Joey plays the trumpet, guitar, and just about anything a band might need. The song “New City” appears on Joey’s album called Letters, Sentences, Words, Songs and was produced by fellow musician Mark Charles. The video was directed, filmed, produced, and edited by Audrey Cecil of the band Bridge 19, one of the many bands Joey has played with here in town. Catch Joey’s “Farewell For Now, Louisville” Show at The Flamingo Lounge on February 19th with Mark Charles, Bridge 19, Drew Miller, and Joey’s Jazz Trio.