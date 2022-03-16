Jack White‘s Third Man Records has announced that they plan to reissue a previously unheard 1986 album from Prince titled Camille. The album was originally planned as an exploration of Prince‘s alter ego of the same name, a persona he accessed with pitched up vocals and his iconic androgynous style.

The songs on the 8-track LP have all been released in some capacity over the years. Some are easier to find and recognize, like the Sign o’ the Times songs “Housequake,” “Strange Relationship,” and “If I Was Your Girlfriend.” “Rockhard in a Funky Place” is on The Black Album. The more rare “Shockadelica” appeared as the B-side of the single version of “If I Was Your Girlfriend” in 1987. “Feel U Up” is another B-side, this time to the Batman single “Partyman.” “Good Love” can be spotted on the movie soundtracks for Bright Lights, Big City, and “Rebirth of the Flesh” recently resurfaced on the 2020 super deluxe reissue of Sign o’ the Times.

“We’re finally going to put it out,” Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell told Mojo. “Prince’s people agreed – almost too easy.” No official release date has been announced.

