Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie on Post-War Scotland, 70’s Punk Feminism, & Being Anti-Facist

Primal Scream’s main man Bobby Gillespie sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his autobiography, Tenement Kid. The Scottish musician discusses growing up in post-war Scotland with the fear of death around him, being anti-facist and an artist that stands up for causes, and being a feminist from a young age. Gillespie goes on to talk about the power of discovering Thin Lizzy and Ramones at 15, being a current fan of Kurt Vile and Kelly Lee Owens, and how the sequel to this book will spotlight his career through the 90s.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.