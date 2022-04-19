Les Claypool on Covering Rush, New Primus & Delirium, & His Thoughts on Maynard’s Wine

Les Claypool catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Primus’ upcoming continuation of their A Tribute to Kings tour, where they play the 1977 Rush album A Farewell to Kings in full. The legendary singer/bassist goes on to discuss his fandom for Peter Gabriel, XTC, and Jerry Reed before giving us an update on the next Primus release (a 13-min song with two addiction tracks), a project with Sean Lennon that has something to do with animation, “a twang thing” with Billy Strings, and the possibility of another Oysterhead album. Claypool then heads back to 2002 to talk about the Purple Onion LP and the possibly problematic song “Ding Dang” in the era of cancel culture, using his characters as a vehicle for social commentary, and his upcoming Bastard Jazz shows. Finally, comparing his own wine to friend, Tool’s Mayard James Keenan’s wine: “His wine is great but he doesn’t have a 20 foot weiner!”

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.