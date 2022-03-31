A legendary Prince “Purple Rain” tour show in Syracuse, NY is about to be released!

Legacy Recordings has teamed up with the late rocker’s estate to unveil a remastered, digitally enhanced release of Prince and The Revolution: Live for the first time on CD, vinyl, and Blu-ray, as well as becoming the first Prince release available to digital streaming platforms in spatial audio.

The full album release will be available in both physical copy and streaming on June 3rd.

A collectors edition of the performance will be available in the Prince online store. The set has the remixed and remastered audio pressed onto 3 LPs of purple, red and gold vinyl, 2 CDs, the Blu-ray video, a 44-page book including exclusive pictures from the Purple Rain tour, new liner notes with stories from all five members of The Revolution, plus a poster.

Prince’s estate just released the concert’s opening song to YouTube– this restored video of “Let’s Go Crazy”…