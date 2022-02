Gary Brooker, the lead singer of Procol Harum, has reportedly died at his home after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

Many fans will of course remember “A Whiter Shade of Pale” as one of the defining songs of the Woodstock generation. Check out that classic below, as well as an interview that Kyle Meredith had with Brooker about the band’s 50th anniversary.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.