Louisville rock band Producing a Kind Generation recently released their newest album WITCH. The new LP follows their 2020 release Teddy, and it is a transcendent commentary on the human experience. Singer and guitarist Leon “Dre” Smith says, “Our music is simply a means of expressing the emotions beings feel throughout their human experience at one time or another. Honest and community are what mean the most to us.”

Smith spoke on the creation of WITCH saying:

“So, the songs write themselves; the universe will present me with a particular experience, which is typically accompanied by a particular set of emotions or a message that I am to translate into song form. So, I don’t think I write the songs; I’m more so just translating messages that are already written by the universe. I live, I feel, I translate. Nothing really comes from me as far as lyrics are concerned. I tinker around with a guitar a bit and find chords or melody that feel proper with the message that is to be translated. Once I’ve figured that little bit of science out, I take the concept to the rest of the band and we fill in the blanks.”

Once guitarist Pinky Liberachi, bassist Ace Windu, and drummer Kym Williams II fill in their blanks, Smith says, “We rehearse the songs for months to lock in our parts, and to also find the shared feeling of the record. Each song means something different for all of us, so to really gel them in and get the point across that the universe intended to get across, we have to play them together often to find the “common feeling” of the record. This part is pretty important. Then we go fishing for the proper tracklisting; we try different tracklisting on stage during performances, rehearsals etc., then once everything feels right we start recording!”

This natural, streamlined process has produced a powerfully universal rock record. Listen to Producing a Kind Generation‘s new album WITCH below.