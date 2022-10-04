Louisville psych-blues trio Yezzer is a fairly new band formed during the pandemic and they just released two videos for their songs “Palindrome” and “Deal With It”. They have a different sound thanks to the fact they are comprised of two bass players and a drummer. The members are from the local favorite bands The Moonlight Peddlers, The Dammit, Joann & The Dakota, and Frontiers featuring Brian Leonard on bass and vocals, Joe Boyer on bass, and Nick Stinnett on drums. Catch them live on November 11th at Mag Bar and November 17th at High Horse Bar. And check out their inventive videos below!