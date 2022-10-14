Noncommercial music stations are an essential force to sustaining music

accessibility, the performing arts, developing artists and audiences, and enriching

our communities. Wednesday, October 26th, join us in celebrating the third annual

Public Radio Music Day to recognize how public radio contributes to highlighting

local artists and music discovery. See how stations like us are participating.

#LovePublicRadioMusic.

This year’s theme is Discovering the Sound of Local Communities, so, we’ll be playing lots of our favorite Louisville artists and enjoying some live on-air performances. Here’s who’ll be stopping by to help us celebrate:

1 pm – Producing A Kind Generation

3:20 pm – Nolia Noon

5 pm – Jim James of My Morning Jacket

502unes host, Sam Sneed, put together an amazing playlist of Louisville artists to share with you! Catch this Louisville music show Sunday nights at 9!