Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor have shared a special YouTube screening of the band’s 2008 Kharkiv concert with Paul Rodgers to raise funds for Ukraine relief.

Both May and Taylor wrote on their respective Instagram accounts:

“In September 2008 Queen + Paul Rodgers answered a call from Ukraine’s Elena Pinchuk’s ANTIAIDS Foundation to reach out to the youth of the country with the message Don’t Let AIDS Ruin Your Life by playing a free Life Must Go On AIDS awareness concert in Kharkiv’s historic Freedom Square to a live audience of more than 350,000 – and a television audience of more than 10 million.

The band recall that event as ‘an unforgettable experience… one of those rare things in life you know you will never forget. A meeting in music, but also a coming together to fight a common enemy…’”

Today, with millions of Ukrainian refugees in need of urgent humanitarian relief from a different affliction, Queen is returning to its historic moment with a YouTube special screening aimed at drawing donations for UNHCR’s relief efforts.”

May and Taylor are asking that those who view the two hour set please donate to UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency.

As May said in an earlier post:

“It seems unbelievable that the peaceful life of Ukraine could be so senselessly shattered in the 21st century. And it feels unbearable that the world could just watch and let it happen. We are all praying for peace for you, dear friends.”

Stream the concert below…

