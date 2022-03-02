Jonathan Van Ness on Getting Curious, Making Positive Change, & Gymnastics

Jonathan Van Ness sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about their new Netflix series, Getting Curious, which is based on their podcast of the same name. The Queer Eye member discusses how episodes about their curiosity with hair, binary and gender identity, figure skating, and sky scrapers offer the opportunity give voice to underrepresented people, as well as where the fun and quirky songs within the series come from. JVN also previews their upcoming comedy tour, which will feature some on-stage gymnastics from the star.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.