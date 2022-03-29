We first heard of college band Quickdraw Kid when they released their debut single “Freshmeat” towards the end of 2021. The Murfreesboro group are all classmates majoring in Audio Production at Middle Tennessee State University; their studies are put to good use as they utilize their education and resources to record their singles at school.

Their newest song, “Put In Your Place” looks back on the singer’s romantic past, and arrived with a B-side called “Sprained Ankle.” Listen to the new songs below.