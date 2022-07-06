Louisville’s Quiet Hollers shared their newest album Forever Chemicals earlier this year. The indie outfit led by Shadwick Wilde, have now released the follow-up to 2017’s Amen Breaks on a special run of vinyl LPs.

The band is celebrating the release with a concert at Louisville venue The Whirling Tiger. After doors open at 8pm, Jesse Weber-Owens will open the show at 9pm with his neo-folkadelia act, Joe Piano, which he describes as “an outlet of navigating through life with hallucinatory schizophrenia.”

Tickets to Quiet Hollers vinyl release party with Joe Piano are available now; view the event flyer below.