In August of 1982 a little band out of Athens, Georgia, released their debut EP– and went on to become rock icons.

In honor of R.E.M.‘s Chronic Town celebrating its 40th anniversary, it’s being released for the first time ever as a standalone CD with extensive liner notes by the original producer, Mitch Easter.

The EP will be released in three different formats: CD, picture disc, and cassette.

Featuring such classics as “Gardening At Night”, “Wolves, Lower” and “1,000,000,” the five song EP, as Rolling Stone noted, “served notice that R.E.M. was an outfit to watch.”

Easter said of Chronic Town:

“One might fancifully say that Chronic Town was the sound of an expedition, ready for anything, setting forth. If R.E.M.’s ‘Radio Free Europe’ single was a signpost, the Chronic Town EP was the atlas.”

The 40th anniversary release of Chronic Town arrives August 19th.

