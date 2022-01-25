When in Athens, Georgia, you play R.E.M., right? Jason Isbell decided to up the ante and bring out the band’s Mike Mills to join in on “Driver 8”!

When Isbell promised in 2020 to record an album of covers by Georgia artists if the state voted blue, the end result featured iconic tunes by not only R.E.M., but also the likes of Otis Redding, Cat Power, James Brown, Indigo Girls and more.

Isbell and his 400 Unit were playing the Georgia Theatre in Athens when fans were treated not only to tunes from Isbell’s impressive catalog, but also a version of R.E.M.‘s “Nightswimming” as well.

But the encore with Mills was really something, as you can see here…

And while we can’t promise special guests, we are excited Isbell and Adia Victoria will be in Louisville this weekend at the Louisville Palace– Friday, January 28th and Saturday, January 29th!

And catch Mike Mills and Michael Stipe talking about Jason Isbell in this recent interview with Kyle Meredith.

