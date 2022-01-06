Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, have formed a new band called The Smile.

Not only have the trio shared their first single, they have also announced three live performances in London that can be viewed worldwide via livestream.

Tickets for the broadcasts go on sale tomorrow (Friday) January 7th at 4 a.m. ET. Start times will be at 3 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET on January 29th for the first two performances and 6 a.m. on January 30th for the finale.

Check out The Smile‘s lyric video for “You Will Never Work In Television Again”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.