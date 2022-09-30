Ray Keys (the moniker of musician DéQuan Tunstull) is back with a brand new single called “I Didn’t Know.” The Louisville artist says the new song “describes overcoming insecurities to the realization of just how much someone loves you.”

We last heard from Ray Keys when he recruited Louisville icons Carly Johnson and Ben Sollee on his 2021 single “Thin Spread Love.” He has since shared three more singles, and started an exciting journey with his brand new band The Elementals.

Ray Keys & The Elementals will have their inaugural performance this Saturday, October 1 at Kaiju. Fellow Louisvillians Jordan Jetson and Coda Battousai are also on the bill.

Listen to Ray Keys‘ newest single “I Didn’t Know” below.