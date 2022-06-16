Ray Lamontagne: “I’m such a creature of habit”

Ray Lamontagne catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Monovision, his 2020 LP that is finally getting its supporting tour. The singer-songwriter talks about re-recording “I Was Made To Love You” with Sierra Ferrell, being a creature of habit, and his work-life balance. Lamontagne also gives us a story about being complimented on his harmonica playing by Willie Nelson’s harmonica player, Mickey Raphael.

listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.