It had been quite a while since we heard from Nashville singer/songwriter Rayland Baxter. It was a pleasant surprise to catch up with him before his upcoming show this Saturday (6/4) at Bulleit Distilling Co.

Speaking with mid-morning host John Timmons, Rayland shared details about his upcoming album, “If I Were a Butterfly,” set for release later this year. He spoke about the passing of his father, his tribute album to rapper Mac Miller, and how the quarantine gave him time to record two albums, discover hobbies, and focus on what’s most important to him. He gave props to Louisville artists Bendigo Fletcher and PAKG, and of course, we talked about his musically-inclined dog, Hippy.

Rayland will be performing at the Bulleit Distilling Co. Frontier Fair this Saturday (6/4) in Shelbyville, Ky. Louisville band PAKG is also slated to appear.

Listen to their conversation: