It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly two years since the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen.

There have been all sorts of tributes to the guitar god, from church bells in the Netherlands to a violin virtuoso.

Now fellow rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers are showing Van Halen some love with their new track, “Eddie”, which is described by Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis this way:

“Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

“Eddie” appears on RHCP’s second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, which arrives October 16th. Give a listen to their moving tribute here…

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the final night of Louder Than Life here in Louisville this Sunday.

