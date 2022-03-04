Red Hot Chili Peppers released another peek at their upcoming album Unlimited Love. The new song is called “Poster Child”, and it’s the second offering from the album, following “Black Summer”. The upcoming release is the band’s first full-length album since 2016’s The Getaway, and is also their first new music since guitarist John Fruisciante rejoined the lineup in 2019.

Unlimited Love is scheduled to be released on April 1. Listen to “Poster Child” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.