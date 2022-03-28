Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a brand new single called “Not The One.” The song is featured on their upcoming album Unlimited Love, and follows the release of the singles “Black Summer” and “Poster Child.” Flea provides bass and piano for the new track.

Unlimited Love is set to be released on Friday, April 1. Produced by Rick Rubin, it is the first album with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Listen to “Not The One” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.