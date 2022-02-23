It’s always good news when we find out Regina Spektor has new music on the way.

Spektor will release Home, before and after June 24th via Warner Brothers, an LP she co-produced with John Congleton.

Track list for Home, before and after:

01 “Becoming All Alone”

02 “Up The Mountain”

03 “One Man’s Prayer’

04 “Raindrops”

05 “SugarMan”

06 “What Might Have Been”

07 “Spacetime Fairytale”

08 “Coin”

09 “Loveology”

10 “Through A Door”

Check out Regina Spektor‘s new lyric video for “Becoming All Alone”…

